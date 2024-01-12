Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.