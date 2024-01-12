Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

