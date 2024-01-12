Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65,475 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.