Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMXF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DMXF opened at $63.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.