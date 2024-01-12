Equita Financial Network Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.32 and a 12 month high of $306.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

