Equita Financial Network Inc. Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

