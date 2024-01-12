Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 265,845 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.46% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.64.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

