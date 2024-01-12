Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 105,000 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $13.50 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

