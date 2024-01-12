Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned about 1.10% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,730 shares during the period.

AVRE opened at $42.53 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $347.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

