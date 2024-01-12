Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lifted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

