Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.43) on Monday. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

