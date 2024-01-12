Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

