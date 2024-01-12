Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 3.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

FDS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.19. 8,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.