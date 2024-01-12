Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $57.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

