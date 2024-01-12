CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Update

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 1,135.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th.
CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.
