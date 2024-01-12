Critical Review: Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agora and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Agora presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Innovid has a consensus price target of $2.92, suggesting a potential upside of 91.89%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Agora.

This table compares Agora and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -82.18% -17.88% -16.39% Innovid -24.96% -9.70% -7.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agora and Innovid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $160.67 million 1.84 -$120.38 million ($1.16) -2.37 Innovid $134.96 million 1.58 -$18.41 million ($0.25) -6.08

Innovid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agora. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Agora has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovid beats Agora on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, and signaling; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, 3D spatial audio, AI noise suppression, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application platform as a service; and App Builder, a no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its software-defined real-time network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

