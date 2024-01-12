Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

CRDO stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.77.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,166.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,652,896 shares of company stock valued at $30,334,964 over the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

