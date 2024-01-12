Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.50 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

