Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.50 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
