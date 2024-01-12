CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $196.40 on Friday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $171.93 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

