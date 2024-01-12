Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $4.70 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 477,746 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

