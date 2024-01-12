Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
