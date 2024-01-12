Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSSEN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

