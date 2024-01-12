CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Up 1,257.1% in December

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,257.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CGG Stock Performance

Shares of CGG stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.65%.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.