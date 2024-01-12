CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,084 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 4.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $32,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

