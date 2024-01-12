CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 117.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.