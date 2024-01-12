Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $192.00 target price on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.44.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $177.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

