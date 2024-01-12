Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $285.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $287.12 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $287.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.99 and a 200-day moving average of $263.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

