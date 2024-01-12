Capital Planning Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.39. 114,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

