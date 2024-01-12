Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TMO traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

