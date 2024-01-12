Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.85.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.54 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,081,000 after purchasing an additional 229,938 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.