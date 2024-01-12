Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $143.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 72,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

