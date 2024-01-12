Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of LON:CLBS opened at GBX 235 ($3.00) on Monday. Celebrus Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

