Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) PT at $125.33

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

