Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,287 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BOX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,435. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.59 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.91.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

