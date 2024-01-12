B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Declares Dividend of $0.82

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8152 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BMRRY opened at $28.38 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 640 ($8.16) to GBX 645 ($8.22) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.