Bell Bank Sells 493 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

LOW opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

