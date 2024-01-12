Bell Bank Sells 2,208 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 0.8% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bell Bank owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 992.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

IP stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

