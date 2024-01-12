Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

