Bell Bank Purchases 291 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bell Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

