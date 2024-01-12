Bell Bank Has $1.75 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $271.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $272.96.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $66,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $65,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $270,344,621 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

