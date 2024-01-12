Bell Bank Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bell Bank cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.42.

Five Below Stock Down 0.9 %

Five Below stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

