Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.23 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.