Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $32.25. Bank of America shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 13,400,257 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

