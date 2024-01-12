Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

BAC stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

