B. Riley Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $13.25 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WHF. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.78 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $297.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 226.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

