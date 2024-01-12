AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,555.48. 11,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,624.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,549.48. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,452,840. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

