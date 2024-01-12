Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.67

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 504492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autohome by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Autohome by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

