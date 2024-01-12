Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

AMC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Magellan Pais sold 28,100 shares of Arizona Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total value of C$67,108.42. In other Arizona Metals news, Director Paul Gregory Reid bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Also, Director Marc Magellan Pais sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total value of C$67,108.42.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

