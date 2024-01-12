Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price at $46.25

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GMAB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.