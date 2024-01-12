Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price at $46.25

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.