Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $65.81

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -132.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $514,287.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744,480 shares in the company, valued at $111,629,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,220 shares of company stock worth $64,234,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

